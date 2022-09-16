Harmonise Choir return to Strule Arts Centre

FINAL preparations are being made by the dedicated members of the Harmonise Choir in Dromore for a very special concert coming up at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh.

Rehearsals are currently taking place for their ‘September Serenades’ concert.

It takes place on Thursday next (September 22), and promises to be a night to remember, as the choir makes their return to the stage for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The choir was set-up by local Dromore woman, Fionnuala Colton, 11 years ago, and since then, it has been performing at a range of events and locations throughout the wider Dromore and Omagh areas.

A carol service and spring show are among its highlights to-date, in addition to local concerts.

They have also performed at weddings, and are looking forward to making their return to the Strule again on September 15.

“We are an all-ability choir made up of all ages, both male and female – and everybody just loves singing,” Fionnuala told the UH.

“It’s really exciting for everyone to be back at the Strule for the first time in more than two years.

“To me, this choir provides a safe place for people to enjoy their singing.

“This promises to be a really enjoyable night for the 15 singers, four guitarists and musicians who are part of the choir.”

Among those performing on the night will be lead fiddle player, Shona Cunningham, with Eoin McNulty on lead guitar, Aidan Dunphy on drums, Cian and Peadar on guitar, Estee Goodwin, James Webster on bass, and Eadaoin McKernan and Megan Teague who are from Dromore Comhaltas..

“The musicians we are able to call upon are just so talented, and it’s absolutely brilliant to have them helping us,” added Fionnuala. “We rehearse every Monday night in the Dromore Sports Complex, and our preparations have been really picking up the pace as the concert has come closer.

“This is a one-off big night, and not to be missed.

“We really cannot wait to be performing on the Strule stage again. Everybody there makes us feel so welcome, and their help really brings the best out of us.”

Tickets are currently on sale, priced at £10 and £8 concession for senior citizens and those under 16, and are available rom the Strule Arts Centre ‘Box Office’, or by contacting ‘07966409372’.