Historic Omagh property put up for sale

ONE of Omagh’s most iconic and historic residential properties has been put up for sale. The Governor’s House at Gaol Square is now on the market for £40,000.

It is 200-years-old, and is part of the historic jail complex.

While the property – the official address of which is Castle Place – has fallen into some disrepair during recent years and is considered to be at risk, it is a listed structure and protected as a result.

It was also occupied up until the past few years, and its unique design is being viewed as a particularly impressive feature.

Well-known local historian, Vincent Brogan, has written to local councillors urging them to purchase the property for potential future use as part of plans for the former St Lucia army barracks and the nearby historic quarter of Omagh town centre.

“The council do not have an historic structure of this type in Omagh or Enniskillen and it would add to the heritage of the district,” he said.

“In addition, the council own land adjoining the site and it is close to the St Lucia Complex.

“I appreciate that the asking price of £40,000 is modest and the building would require substantial investment. But this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire this unique property for the public realm.

“So much more of Omagh’s heritage has been lost over the years, so it would be great to see this property being purchased and developed for future generations.

“It is vital to the rejuvenation of Omagh that no more of our historic buildings should be allowed to crumble and disappear. There is an immense opportunity to change the aspect of the town when St Lucia Barracks is developed and the Governor’s House will be an even more strategic proposition when this inevitably happens.”

LANDMARK

The selling agent for the property is McLernon Estate Agents, who say the historic octagonal cut-stone residence represents an important landmark in the history of Omagh.

In addition to the Governor’s House, there is also a large garden.

“From the first floor balcony, the Governor could watch the prisoners in the yards below,” they said.

“Unfortunately, this building has fallen into disrepair and consequently, for health and safety reasons, internal inspection is not afforded.”