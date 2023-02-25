A HUGE crowd told those responsible for the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell there’s ‘no going back’ at a rally in Omagh today.

Large numbers of people took part in the rally, and also a walk in Beragh this morning, to show support for DCI Caldwell who was shot at Youth Sport on Wednesday night.

Earlier today, detectives were granted more time to question four of the five men arrested in connection with the shooting when a court in Belfast granted an extension to the detention of the suspects, aged 22, 38, 45 and 47, until 10pm on Tuesday, February 28.

All five of the arrested men remain in custody in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

As the police investigate continues, DCI Caldwell remains critically ill in hospital.

This morning’s rally took place at Omagh Courthouse Omagh and was organised by the local Trades Union Council.

Its secretary and the organiser of the event, Anton McCabe, told the event there will be ‘no going back to the dark days of the past’.

Addressing the crowds, Neil Moore from the UNITE trade union, praised the people of Omagh for their ‘incredible show of strength and unity’ to ‘those who seek to divide us’.

“We must oppose any attempt to drag us back to the dark, old days,” Neil shouted. “When there is an attempt, like on Wednesday night, to inject poisonous division and sectarianism to divide us at any time, we must respond with unity.

“We must stand together, and say: There will be no going back.”

DCI Caldwell, was helping with coaching the U-15 team when he was shot following their session on Wednesday night.

Also in attendance were members of local GAA clubs and the President of the Irish Football Association, Conrard Kirkwood.

He was accompanied by Neil Jardine, the IFA Deputy President and Fermanagh and Western League.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of Beragh Swifts, Ricky Lyons, said the past few days had been ‘unbelievably difficult’.

“From the bottom of my heart, you are all so welcome here and we really appreciate the support which the club has received,” he said.