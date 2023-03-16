Man arrested after serious assault in Strabane

DETECTIVES investigating the report of a serious assault on a man in Strabane have conducted a search, and made an arrest in the town today, Thursday (March 16).

It was reported to police on Sunday evening (March 12), that a man aged in his 30s had been assaulted inside a property in St Colman’s Drive.

The victim, who sustained facial injuries, managed to make his way outside and onto the street where a member of the public came upon him and administered first aid until emergency services arrived.

The victim was subsequently treated at hospital for his injuries.

Detectives from Strand Road CID, assisted by uniform colleagues from Strabane, conducted a search in the town this afternoon, in the St Colman’s Drive area, as part of their investigation.

They have also arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent and he remains in custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Lizzie Ballentine said, “As we continue with our enquiries, we’re urging anyone who was in St Colman’s Drive on Sunday, March 12, from 4pm onwards to around 7.45pm, to think back if they saw or heard anything out of the ordinary.

“This information could prove significant for our investigation.”

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 1454 of 12/03/23.

You can also submit a report online to police via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at ‘http://crimestoppers-uk.org/’.