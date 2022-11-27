Man arrested after stolen vehicle crashed in Strabane

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the theft of a vehicle in Strabane.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Griffith said, “We received a report of an abandoned vehicle in the Bridge Street area shortly before 11.30pm on Saturday, November 26.

“The vehicle, a black Vauxhall Astra, appeared to have been involved in a road traffic collision and was reported missing earlier in the evening from an address in the Gartan Avenue area.

“Our investigation is underway and we have since arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of a number of driving offences.

“He remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.

“We are also keen to identify a male who was observed running off from the vehicle.

“If you noticed anything suspicious or have any dash-cam footage capturing the vehicle at any point during the time frame provided, please call 101, quoting reference number 2023 of 26/11/2022.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or make a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/