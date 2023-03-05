Road closed as investigation into Boxing Day crash takes place

THE main Dungannon to Cookstown Road is closed between 10am this morning and 3pm this afternoon to facilitate police investigations into a fatal road traffic collision there on Boxing Day last year.

Patrick Rogers (26) from Drummullan, his mother-in-law, Mary Duffy (56) from Dungannon and Jennifer Acheson (80) from Sandholes all died when the vehicles in which they were travelling were in collision on the road.

The PSNI are advising motorists that the Dungannon Road, Cookstown, will be closed today, Sunday March 5, from the Loughry roundabout to Desertcreat Road.

The closure is to facilitate the investigation into a fatal two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred in the area on Monday 26th December, 2022.

Diversions will be in place. Drivers are asked to seek an alternative route for their journeys where possible.