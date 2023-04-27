Road crash victims believed to be from Strabane area

THE three people killed in a road traffic collision on the A5 near Aughnacloy morning are understood to be from the Strabane area.

The collision happened at around 7.20am and involved at least three vehicles.

Four other people injured in the collision have been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and Craigavon Area Hospital. Six ambulances and other emergency services were called to the scene.

Sergeant Harrison from the Collision Investigation Unit said that officers are in attendance at the scene and an investigation has commenced.

“The road remains closed at this stage,” the sergeant added.

SDLP West Tyrone MLA, Daniel McCrossan said the local community in Strabane is “devastated” following the fatal crash

He stated, “The accident in Aughnacloy, that has claimed the lives of three local people from this community and left a number of others seriously injured, is an unspeakable tragedy that has devastated a number of families in this area and left the wider community shocked and heartbroken.

“I know a number of those involved in this crash and our thoughts and prayers go out to them and their families as they come to terms with what’s happened. There’s little we can say to provide any kind of comfort at such a terrible time, but I know the entire community will rally around them in their time of need.”

Three appliances from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the scene of the collision.

NIFRS Western Area Commander, David Nichol said, “My heartfelt sympathies are with the family and friends of the three people who lost their lives following a road traffic collision on the Tullyvar Road, Aughnacloy this morning.

“NIFRS was called to the incident involving two vehicles at 7.21am along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Police Service of Northern Ireland.

“Three fire appliances attended – two from Clogher Fire Station and one from Dungannon Fire Station.

“Firefighters used cutting equipment to rescue casualties from their vehicles and they were then taken into the care of Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Firefighters left the incident at 10.39am.”

Sinn Féin MP, Órfhlaith Begley has extended her condolences on the A5 road tragedy,

“The scale of the tragedy has stunned the local community,” she said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families involved in this tragedy.

“I want to commend the emergency services who were at the scene of the collision to support all those impacted.

“The local community will now rally around the families and support them through this difficult time.”