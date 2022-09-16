Selena’s pride at publishing ‘the wee book that helps’

A Tyrone woman is working on the latest in a series of children’s books that aim to educate young people on the importance of looking after their mental health.

Selena McElhone is to pen, illustrate and publish another book of Self Elf’s adventures. While her fictitious and fun characters provide entertainment, they also help readers develop coping strategies.

Having worked in the mental health sector for over 25 years, Selena felt the characters she adopted for helping her ‘wee one to ones’ would translate to a book – and it was in the midst of the Covid-19 lockdown that the first book began to take shape.

Advertisement

It follows ‘Self Elf’ through his many exciting adventures, how he copes through struggles and overcomes life’s challenges. Selena hopes that children can then draw upon these stories and apply the coping strategies in their own lives.

She said, “The book took about a year to write, I didn’t want to rush it. I got great enjoyment from writing it although I was a bit unsure about the illustrating side of things – but surprised myself.”

Selena expresses the positive effects writing the book had on her own mental health.

LIFESAVER

She said, “The book was a lifesaver for me during lockdown, therapeutic almost. I felt it was a good way to give back to the younger generation to help then gain a better understanding of mental health.

The first book has had a lot of positive reception with people of all ages praising Selena for it’s relatable content.

She said, “I’ve got wonderful feedback on the first book, some even describing the book as ‘the wee book that helps’. It’s great to see the book thriving.

Advertisement

Relaying the importance of the content, Selena said, “If we teach our youth early on about mental health, it will surely empower them to grow into amazing and confident adults.

The Tyrone woman concluded with a simple but profound piece of wisdom which she says she tries to hold onto everyday, “Everything is possible.”

Selena’s first book can be found through her salon, One-to-One Wellbeing Holistics and Counselling, on Amazon or in the local library.