Sixth person arrested in attempted murder of Omagh policeman

A 71-year-old man has, this evening, become the sixth person to be arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

The man was arrested in Omagh under the terrorism act, and is currently being taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite, to be questioned by detectives.

Five men, aged 22, 38, 43, 45, and 47, also arrested in connection with the attempted murder remain in police custody at this time.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said, “Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team on Wednesday, February 22 at the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, have, this evening, made a sixth arrest.”

The investigation remains ongoing.






