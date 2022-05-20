Special cross-country events dedicated to ‘Mr Greencastle’

THE sun shone bright and excitement filled the air in Greencastle last week when 360 boys and girls gathered to compete in the first-ever schools’ cross-country event ran especially in the memory of the late Oliver McCullagh.

‘Mr Greencastle’ – as Oliver was affectionately called during his funeral mass at the beginning of March – was a St Patrick’s GAA club stalwart, a local athletics legend, and, above all, a true gentleman.

Speaking about the first-ever Oliver McCullagh Cups (boys and girls), Our Lady of Lourdes PS principal, Amanda Donnelly, said she was “delighted with its success”.

Advertisement

“Oliver founded the Greencastle 5-mile (Boxing Day) run 36 years ago and, until his recent passing, was the chief organiser of the event, year-in, year-out.

“He was involved in everything, to the extent that Fr Gallagher referred to him as ‘Mr Greencastle’ at his funeral Mass,” smiled Ms Donnelly.

“His children attended Our Lady of Lourdes, and now six of his grandchildren are here.”

Oliver had a tremendously close family connection with the school, and he also served as a governor for many years.

“He came up with the idea of having a school’s cross-country event here in 2014,” said Ms Donnelly, “and organised this event every year up until lockdown.

“His three children, Connor, Pierce and Olivia are carrying on his legacy by helping us continue to organise such successful events in his memory.

“We bought two cups this year, and it was an honour to hand out the Oliver McCullagh Boys Cup and the Oliver McCullagh Girls Cup.

Advertisement

“These were presented to the schools with the overall fastest boys, and, next May, they will be returned to, once again, be given out to the the newly-crowned Oliver McCullagh Cup champions.”