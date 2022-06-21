Summer bash in Coalisland

FINAL preparations are being put in place for the popular Coalisland Summer Bash which returns to the town on Friday for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

An evening of free family fun will take place at the Cornmill, Coalisland from 6.30pm – 8.30pm to coincide with the annual Newell 10K and 5K run.

The Summer Bash activities organised by Mid Ulster District Council will provide an evening of family entertainment in the lead up to, and during the annual Newell 10K and 5K run. During the evening visitors, runners and supporters will enjoy a host of free activities, including; face painting, large garden games, mini golf, carnival games, arts and crafts and character walkabouts.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry said, “The Coalisland Summer Bash was still in its infancy when Covid 19 struck and put a pause on all council outdoor events and activities. To see it return this year when we are in a much better position is incredibly pleasing and makes it all the more special as there is a real sense of excitement and anticipation. The popular Newell 10K and 5K already brings a huge crowd to the town so running this free family event alongside it will only enhance and add to the excitement of the evening.”

“Coalisland is a really community focused town and this inclusive and family-friendly event demonstrates that perfectly.”

“I look forward to attending the event and enjoying an evening of fun, family entertainment.”

The 5K run will be sent off at 7pm followed by the 10K at 7.30pm.

For more information on the Coalisland Summer Bash, including a full list of activities and times, go to: www.midulstercouncil.org/summerbash.

Changing Places toilet facilities and an autism-friendly space will be available at the event.