The long awaited sunshine

A bright lift to a dreary Monday morning, as the weather is looking bright.
All areas of Tyrone will have dry day with plenty of sunshine. This will be welcomed as the weather has been somewhat disappointing to date.
Some cloudiness will set in for the late afternoon, but regardless, the weather is looking promising.
Becoming warm, Tyrone will see maximum temperatures of 21 °C. The night will be cloudy with some patchy rain and drizzle. It will be very mild with minimum temperatures of 12 °C.
Unfortunately, the weather is set to change as the week goes on with a series of cloudy days, and some patchy light rain.
Contrasting todays warmth, the rest of the week will see maximum temperatures of 18 °C.
With only glimpses of sun every once in a while lately, we should enjoy it while it’s here.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)