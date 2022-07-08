The Saturday Club celebrates 20th birthday

A SPECIAL birthday bash, filled with merriment, memories and music, has marked The Saturday Club’s 20th birthday in spectacular style.

Happy highlights of the event, which took place at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, at the weekend, included a concert and disco, which allowed club members to showcase their talents, and perform on the shining stage in front of their friends and family.

Since its establishment, The Saturday Club has been giving children with special needs a day of fun to look forward to on the last Saturday of every month.

Providing a safe space for kids to make friends outside of school, gain confidence and support one another, with parents also finding support from one another, it is estimated that the brilliant club has welcomed approximately 200 children and young people, and more than 2,000 volunteers from local schools during its fantastic 20 year – and counting – reign.

A delighted spokesperson from The Saturday Club raised a cup of cheer to the success of the recent birthday celebrations – and said they can’t wait to mark many more milestones in the future.

“A massive ‘thank you’ to everyone who joined us for The Saturday Club’s birthday bash in the Silverbirch Hotel,” they said.

“Thanks, too, to everyone who bought a raffle ticket, donated a prize or who was involved in the night in any way.

“We have so much to share with you from the night, so keep a eye on our socials.

“Thanks, also, to all parents, carers, volunteers, and, of course, our super kids, who make up our Saturday Club family,” they added.

“Here’s to the next 20 years!”

For all-things The Saturday Club, follow their social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.