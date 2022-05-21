Torrent cyclists to take on epic ‘Mizen to Malin’ charity challenge

PREPARATIONS are at full spin for 22 members of Torrent Cycling Club who are embarking on the amazing Mizen to Malin cycle.

On the weekend from Thursday, June 2 to June 5 they will cycle the 380 miles route – from the most southerly point of Ireland to the most northerly part – to raise money for two very deserving causes – Sperrinview Special School and Air Ambulance NI.

Sperrinview School currently caters for 146 pupils with severe learning difficulties, from pre-school to 19 years. The past few years have been challenging in special schools as pupil numbers rise and budgets decrease. The added complication of Covid has further diminished the ability to provide essential, enriching out-of-school experiences for pupils, so all donations will be put to good use in providing the students with valuable life learning experiences in the community.

Air Ambulance NI, is a charity that works in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance service to provide the Helicopter Emergency Medical (HEMS) service for the region. The air borne medics attend the worst trauma and medical incidents across the region every single day of the year from 7am – 7pm.

Since its inception in July 2017 until December 2021, AANI has been tasked over 2,679 times, an average of two call-outs per day. Over 245 of those call outs were to the Mid Ulster council area. It costs £5,500 a day or £2million a year to keep the service operational.

Club members Enda Shields and Kevin Taggart came up with the idea, having previous experience of the incredible challenge with the O’Rahilly Club. Indeed it was Enda who plotted out the route of the cycle and the other logistics. They will cycle for eight hours a day, and take four 20 minute breaks.

Two vans carrying bicycle spares and repairs as well as refreshments and nutrition will accompany the riders during their journey.

Two women, Paula McGurk and Briege McKernan are taking on the mighty challenge with the 20 males.

Paula explained, “We have been training for 16 weeks and are up to 250 miles a week. It is very demanding. We think it’s an epic cycle, definitely one for the bucket list! The charities are very worthy causes and we will go all out to complete it.

“It is an iconic cycle and one to remember and be proud of completing. We are giving it our all and work well together as a cycling club. The camaraderie has been great and will continue to be.”

Donations to support the sponsored cycle, can be made through payment directly to Ulster Bank: Sort Code: 98 05 80 Account number: 14184676 or alternatively Pay by cheque, making them payable to ‘Torrent CC’.