Two flags now erected as police probe ‘hate crime’

A UNION flag that was removed from a field just outside Omagh at the weekend in what police are classing as a ‘hate crime’ has now been replaced by two flags.

The PSNI have launched an investigation after a video of the flag being taken down from a pole in the middle of the field went viral on social media.

The footage shows a man climbing up a white pole flying the Union flag. As he reaches the top, he then pulls the flag down.

A number of people walking along the road are heard cheering as it is removed.

The incident is believed to have occurred around the time of the Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final which was played on Saturday at Healy Park.

The flag that was taken down has since been replaced by two Union flags, one of which appears to be celebrating the Coronation of King Charles this Saturday.

West Tyrone DUP MLA, Tom Buchanan, said those who entered the private property and removed the flag should be sanctioned by the GAA.

Mr Buchanan said, “The Union flag was removed when supporters attending a County GAA match in Omagh were parking nearby. A man entered private property and removed the Union flag.

“This was theft and it will be a matter for the police. But there is also an issue of leadership. The GAA crowd can be heard cheering as the Union flag is removed.

“Any supporter found to be involved in this incident should be sanctioned by the Ulster Council. I will be writing to the Ulster Council drawing their attention to the issue. Also if the man who stole the flag was attending the match, what action will be taken against him by the GAA?

“It is abhorrent that anyone should feel they have a right to enter private property and remove any flag. People have a right to fly whatever flag they wish and should have their right protected and respected by all.”

Police in Omagh said they were treating the incident as a “hate crime”.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said, “Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the incident is being treated as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.”