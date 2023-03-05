Two men held over attempted murder of DCI Caldwell released

Two men, aged 33 and 57 years old, arrested in connection with the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell have been released following questioning.

Police have said Major Investigation Team detectives continue to ask for the public’s help to solve on the attempted murder which took place on February 22 in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh.

The continue to appeal for witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.

Detectives are also highlighting a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police. The reward is offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for John’s attempted murder. Contact the charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S03-PO1