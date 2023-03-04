Caldwell suspects to be held for further questioning

Police have been granted a time extension to question two of the men arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh last week.

A court in Belfast has granted an extension to detain a 33-year-old suspect until 6pm on Sunday, March 5. An extension was also granted to increase the detention time of a 57-year-old man until 10pm on Sunday, March 5.

Both men remain in custody in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

Major Investigation Team detectives continue to ask for the public’s help and would appeal to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.

Detectives are also highlighting a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police. The reward is offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for John’s attempted murder. Contact the charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S03-PO1