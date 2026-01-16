Omagh woman caught driving at almost 100mph on A5 road

AN Omagh woman has narrowly avoided losing her licence after being caught speeding at nearly 100mph on the A5.

At Omagh Magistrates Court this week, 34-year-old Bronagh McGrath, of Loughview Meadows, was sentenced for the offence.

The court heard that, on June 29 at 9.45am, she was detected speeding at 96mph, 36mph in excess of the road’s limit.

Defence solicitor Edel O’Neill told the court that McGrath was ‘ashamed and remorseful’ for her actions, adding that she has no previous convictions or points on her licence.

Ms O’Neill added that this was ‘out of character’ for the mother-of-three and said that it ‘won’t happen again’.

Reflecting on the speed, District Judge Conor Heaney observed that it was ‘too high’, but noting her early plea and clear record, he spared McGrath from disqualification.

The Omagh woman was handed a £350 fine and six penalty points, with a warning from the judge that she was a ‘hair’s breadth’ away from losing her licence.