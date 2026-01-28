71-year-old man dies following collision in Clonoe

POLICE have confirmed that a 71-year-old man has died following a collision in the Clonoe area earlier today.

Named locally as Gerard Rafferty, known as ‘Jock’, Mr Rafferty passed away following the collision in the Moor Road area after being struck by a vehicle when it crashed into a local shop.

Chief Inspector Simpson, from the Collision Investigation Unit said, “Police received a report at around 12.20pm that a car had crashed into a shop in the Moor Road area and struck a member of the public.

“Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, attended the scene.

“However, Mr Rafferty sadly passed away a short time afterwards.

“The Moor Road remains closed to road-users between Washingbay Road and Gortgonis Road.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have digital footage which could assist with our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 651 of 28/01/26.”