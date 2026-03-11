Castlederg club’s book tribute to much-loved deceased member

CASTLEDERG’S St Eugene’s GAA club has taken an unusual step to celebrate reading and community spirit by publishing its very first children’s book.

Members of the club have released ‘Jo’s Big Journey’ to mark World Book Day, telling the story of a young girl’s journey through Gaelic football and the friendships she forms along the way. The book follows eight-year-old Jo as she nervously arrives at the gates of Marius McHugh Memorial Park for the first time. With ‘nervous butterflies’ in her stomach and shiny new boots on her feet, Jo Lynch is unsure if she belongs on the pitch.

However, a warm welcome from coaches and a new friendship with teammate Sarah quickly helped her settle in.

As the story unfolds, Jo grows in confidence and love for the game, eventually progressing through the age groups before lifting the league cup as captain of the senior ladies’ team.

Club PRO Brendan Collins explained that the idea was originally very different.

“It’s not something a GAA club would normally do, and it is probably one of the first of its kind to be released by a club,” he said. “If you look on Amazon for Gaelic football books, there are a few, but there are none referencing specific clubs.”

Brendan revealed that when he first became the club’s PRO in 2023, chairman Brian Coyle had suggested a video project telling the story of a young girl joining the club.

“Brian had the idea of a video production showing a young girl arriving at the club nervous, meeting friendly people and working her way up through the age groups until she becomes a senior player,” Brendan said.

While he began planning scenes and dialogue for the proposed video, the busy demands of the PRO role meant the project never fully materialised.

“It wasn’t until Christmas that I thought it would actually work really well as a children’s book. That’s when I started turning my attention to writing it,” he added.

The name of the book’s main character is also a tribute to a real person who played a major role in the club’s history.

“The name Jo Lynch comes from a past player and community member who threw herself into everything at the club,” Brendan said.

Chairman Brian Coyle explained that the real Jo was instrumental in developing ladies’ Gaelic football within the club and beyond.

“Jo was the main person who really pushed ladies’ Gaelic football in our club,” Brian said. “She even served on the Tyrone Ladies County Board at one stage.

Honour

“She attended meetings, worked with most of the ladies’ teams after she stopped playing and was always around the grounds.

“Sadly, she passed away in 2015 after a long battle with cancer, but she was such a familiar face around the club.

“Naming the character after her is a nice way to honour what she did.”

Plans are now underway for an official launch event once new copies arrive from the publisher.

Copies of Jo’s Big Journey are available to order online at Amazon