Alleged mob attack leaves Tyrone man in hospital

A man is in hospital after police in Dungannon discovered him unconscious on Sloan Street in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, October 8).

After receiving reports of a group of males armed with knives at Market Square and Irish Street, at around 3.20am on Sunday morning, a police patrol was immediately sent to the area.

Officers did not locate any armed men but on conducting a tour of the area, they discovered an unconscious man at Sloan Street.

Witnesses at Sloan Street stated that a group of up to 30 males had attacked the man before fleeing the area on foot.

The man was taken by ambulance to hospital where he remains receiving treatment for serious head injuries.

Detectives investigating this incident would ask anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage or any information which could assist with their enquiries, to call them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 366 08/10/23. A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.