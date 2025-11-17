Baby died after contracting sepis in womb, Omagh inquest hears

AN inquest into the death of a newborn girl at Craigavon Area Hospital has heard that she contracted sepsis while still in the womb.

Baby Cora Coney, daughter of Cathal Coney and Greta Mikaityte from Dungannon, died on October 8, 2022. The inquest, held over two days at Omagh courthouse, heard detailed medical evidence surrounding the circumstances leading to her death.

Dr Caroline Gannon, a paediatric pathologist, carried out a post-mortem on October 12, 2022.

Dr Gannon described Cora as a ‘normally formed’ and ‘well-grown baby’. She told the inquest that the infant had succumbed to multiple infections after her mother had been treated for sepsis in the days before delivery.

The official cause of death was recorded as pneumonia.

Labour was induced because the pregnancy had gone overdue, but complications during delivery meant a caesarean section was ultimately required.

Dr Gannon told the inquest that had Cora been delivered on her expected due date, ‘it is likely there would not have been any infection’.

Shortly after birth, Cora stopped breathing due to a build-up of fluid in her lungs. CPR was carried out, and she was intubated around 20 minutes later.

Midwife Sister Roisin Slane gave evidence in which she stated that, prior to the birth, a CTG evaluation had been carried out and no concern was evident in relation to Cora’s heart rate. She confirmed that, after difficulties in labour, a C-section was performed.

The court also heard from Dr Abdalla of the Southern Trust, who examined Ms Mikaityte before the birth.

She reported recognising signs of sepsis in the mother and said that while Ms Mikaityte was not in septic shock, a category-two C-section was ‘more than reasonable’.

As the inquest concluded, Coroner Joe McCrisken heard from Medical Examiner and Obstetrician Dr Malcolm Griffiths who produced a report in which he scrutinised records and notes relating to the inquest.

Dr Griffiths told the inquest that, in his opinion, there was a delay in recognising infection and that antibiotics should have been considered earlier in treating it. However, when questioned if an earlier birth would have saved Cora, he replied, “I cannot confidently say.”

Dr Griffiths went on to describe the infection as ‘relatively subtle’, however, he described blood tests that were taken shortly before the birth as ‘abnormal’.

He said, “The only reasonable thing would have been to carry out a C-section.”

As the inquest concluded, Cora’s father Cathal asked why the pregnancy was allowed to run so far past the due date.

In response, Dr Griffiths, who described the wording with NICE guidelines as ‘fudged’, said, “If there was a policy for earlier induction, it would have been practical.”

The findings of the inquest are due to be delivered by Mr McCrisken at Dungannon courthouse this Wednesday.