Carrickmore man jailed for drug dealing offences

A CARRICKMORE man has been jailed for four-and-a-half-year after pleading guilty to drug dealing offences.

Conor McCann (25) of Ardtearmann was sentenced on Thursday at Dungannon Crown Court.

He was charged with being concerned in the supply of MDMA (ecstasy), cannabis and ephylone on dates between June 6, 2023, and June 7, 2023.

It follows the seizure of Class A and Class B drugs, with an estimated street value in excess of £130,000, that were recovered from an address in Sixmilecross on June 7 2023, according to the police.

McCann was handed a four-and-a-half-year sentence today in court. He was ordered to spend half of his sentence in prison, and the remainder on licence.

Detective Inspector (DI) Conlan said, “During the search in 2023, police located a quantity of herbal cannabis and ecstasy tablets in black bin bags in the rear of a car parked in a far corner of the property.

“McCann, who was located at the scene was subsequently arrested and his mobile phone was also seized for forensic examination.

“He was later charged by detectives and entered a guilty plea to all offences on 13th December 2024.

DI Conlan added, “Today’s sentencing shows that police, along with our partner organisations, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with criminality and drug-related activity.

“Information from the public is crucial in helping us tackle the scourge of drugs and removing those who supply drugs from our streets.”

Information can be given directly to police by calling 101 or online at http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org