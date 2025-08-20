Castlederg girls honoured for a league-winning season

MAYOR of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Ruairí McHugh, has held a special reception for the players and coaches of Castlederg St Eugene’s U18 Girls, following their triumph as Division 4 League Champions 2025.

The Mayor welcomed the team to a Mayoral Reception at the Alley Theatre in Strabane this week.

Mayor McHugh said: “This is a fantastic achievement for a remarkable group of young women who have shown immense dedication both on and off the pitch.

“Their success reflects not only their sporting ability but also the strength of community and support behind them in Castlederg. I’m delighted to honour their achievements and to see such a strong representation of young female athletes bringing pride to our district.”

The event also acknowledged the vital role played by coaches, mentors, families, and supporters who have guided and encouraged the team throughout the season.