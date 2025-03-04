CCMS hits back at Council over Tummery PS closure

THE Council for Catholic Maintained Schools has hit back at claims by Fermanagh and Omagh District councillors that there has been a ‘democratic deficit’ in relation to the proposed closure of a Tyrone school.

A row over the refusal of the CCMS to meet with local councillors over the proposed closure of Tummery Primary School near Dromore has taken another twist this week.

It follows last month’s council meeting at which councillors were sharply critical of the CCMS for refusing to discuss directly with them the future of Tummery PS.

Three attempts were made by the Council to arrange a discussion with the CCMS, which then claimed that it would be ‘inappropriate’ to meet with the Council on the issue as the closure is a ‘ministerial decision.’

Now, the CCMS Chief Executive, Eve Bremner, has said that, while she understands some elected members would have preferred an alternative outcome, she strongly refuted any suggestion of a ‘democratic deficit’ in the process surrounding the imminent closure of the school.

“It would be both inappropriate and disingenuous to engage in discussions where there is an expectation this could result in the school being retained,” she added.

“Rather, it is now incumbent on us as civic leaders and public servants to guide this community through this transition and CCMS would welcome your support in doing so.”

Ms Bremner also said that the Area Planning process which recommended the closure of Tummery is governed by the Department for Education policy and guidance. She added that in addition to this, targeted consultations were held with parents, pupils, staff and the schools directly affected before the final proposal was submitted.

“Following the conclusion of this process, and the Minister’s decision, therefore this is no longer at proposal stage. As mentioned previously, CCMS has no authority to override a Ministerial decision and is legally requird to implement the decision.