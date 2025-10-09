Charity Walk of Hope to take place in Fintona this Saturday

A CHARITY walk in association with Together With Solace is set to take place this Saturday with tickets on sale now.

The ‘Charity Walk of Hope and Fun Day’ will take place in Fintona this Saturday, October 11 at 2pm, with a £10 registration from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

“On the day we will meet up at the Ecclesville Centre in Fintona and proceedings will begin at 1.40pm with an Act of Remembrance for all those who have died by suicide in our local community,” said co-ordinator Andy Campbell.

“We will also have a Memory Table for anyone wanting to place a photo of their loved ones during the day.

“This will be followed by our Walk of Hope and returning back to the Ecclesville Centre for refreshments and live music and a fun day for the kids. Dog walkers are welcome on the day.

“Tickets can be got through the eventbrite link below or through our PayPal link leaving a name and contact number for each person registering and using the friends and family option if using PayPal.

“We are still looking for a few sponsors in the local area that can help with covering some costs of premises hire, music, advertising, printing and refreshments.

“All help would be gratefully appreciated, even at this last minute stage.”

You can register now via PayPal at www.paypal.me/solacementalhealth.

For more information you visit fintonawalkofhope.eventbrite.co.uk.