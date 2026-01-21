Much-loved teacher retires after 35 years at Fintona school

CELEBRATING a career inspired by kindness and dedication, Denamona Primary School recently bid a fond farewell to teacher Claire Anderson who has retired after 35 years in the rural school.

Having touched the lives of many throughout her time at the school, the Fintona primary school held a special event to mark the milestone in which presentations and speeches were offered, with songs performed by students and fellow colleagues, for what they described as ‘an extremely valued teacher’ whose retirement is ‘richly deserved’.

Reflecting on her time at the school, Mrs Anderson, originally from Rasharkin, County Antrim, recalled graduating from Stranmillis College in Belfast in 1989.

“I began my teaching career at Drumachose Primary School in Limavady,” she explained.

“In July 1990, I married my husband Irwin and moved to Tyrone.”

It was in October 1990 that Mrs Anderson started teaching at Denamona Primary School, a school where she said she ‘quickly found her place’.

“I found the school to be very friendly,” she said.

“As a small, rural school, I integrated very quickly and taught a range of classes form primary two to primary six.”

Recalling a particular fondness for the primary three and four classes, Mrs Anderson described these classes as a ‘lovely age group’ to teach.

“You can have a little fun with them but ultimately you are also training them up for life and helping them become more independent.”

Describing rural schools such as Denamona as ‘the heartbeat of the community’, Mrs Anderson said, “They are a meeting place in the community.

“If you lose that, you lose something very special.”

As her retirement drew closer, Mrs Anderson also reflected on what she described as a ‘full circle moment’.

“This year particularly, I started teaching children whose parents I remember teaching at the start of my career.

“On more than one occasion, I have said to numerous children, “I remember teaching your mum and dad’ and looking back at old photographs together.”

Looking ahead to her retirement, Mrs Anderson said she is looking forward to spending time with friends, travelling and teaching piano. She also hinted at the option of potentially sub-teaching in the beloved primary school where, for the last 35 years, she has inspired generations of children.