Council confirm cost and outcome of recent China visit

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council have confirmed that a recent trip to China, which seen three top council officials visit the city of Huangshi in a bid to open new doors for tourism, eduction and business investment across the district, cost £5,412.

The figure was announced as the council recommended a proposal to extend a formal invitation to the Huangshi Municipal Government to undertake a return visit to Fermanagh and Omagh and to issue formal letters of thanks and appreciation to each of the organisations and businesses who met with the Council delegation when they visited last month.

The visit, funded by the council with support from the Northern Ireland Bureau in China, followed a formal invitation from the Mayor of Huangshi who, upon visiting Omagh last year, renewed a partnership through a Friendly Co-operative Cities Agreement which was first signed in 2018.

At Wednesday night’s council meeting, Chief Executive Alison McCullagh said, “the purpose of the visit was to further enhance the Friendship City Agreement and was in response to an invitation.

“Moving towards a Sister City Agreement, it was suggested that we should continue working on developing our current relationship.”

Chair of the Council Barry McElduff described their recent visit as ‘very busy and productive’.

“We came away with knowledge as to what sectors our local companies might export to and where opportunities lie,” said Cllr McElduff.

“When asking about gaps in the market, we were reminded that China has 1.4 billion people to feed.

“Even though they have extensive industry, they don’t have enough and are looking for partners, specifically in regards to dairy products.”

Councillor Josephine Deehan voiced her support in promoting council links with China and said there is much to be gained economically.

“We have got to start somewhere,” said Cllr Deehan.

“These are small steps, but we must remember that China has a huge population and an economy that requires many products which we have in Northern Ireland.

“It will take time and work but we stand to gain a lot economically, but I’m happy that the council is spearheading it because the benefits outweigh the risks.”