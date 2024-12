Fermanagh and Omagh District Council says one of its recycling centres will be closed on Monday.

The Dromore Household Recycling Centre will not be available to the public on December, a council spokesperson said today.

“Recycling facilities will be available at Fintona or Gortrush Household Recycling Centre. We apologise for any inconvenience,” added the spokesperson.

No reason was given for the closure of the Dromore recycling centre.