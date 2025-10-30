Council to spend up to £26m on waste management contract

UP to £11.5m is to be spent over the next two years getting rid of rubbish collected in Tyrone by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is looking to appoint a company or companies to manage the collection, treatment and processing of the huge amount of waste it deals with each year. The estimated budget for the huge contract across the council region is just under £26m – with £11.5m of the budget set to be spent on the council’s waste operations in Tyrone.

The contract will cover four separate ‘lots’ across the council region.

The council’s waste management contract is currently held by RiverRidge Ltd, which has a number of facilities across the North, and RiverRidge is expected to retender for the work.

Two of the contract lots will cover the collection and treatment of municipal waste, including rubbish and recyclable items from household bins, in the Omagh and Fermanagh regions.

The value of this Omagh lot is estimated at £10,716,030 if Value Added Tax (VAT) is included, or £8,930,025 if VAT is not included.

The value of Fermanagh municipal waste lot is estimated at £13,372,140 if VAT is included, or £11,143,450 if VAT is not included.

The other two lots in the contract cover the collection of bulky waste items such as furniture, carpet and mattresses in Omagh and Fermanagh.

The value of the Omagh bulky waste contract is £808,500, including VAT, or £673,750 without VAT.

The value of the Fermanagh bulky waste contract is £1,039,500, including VAT, or £866,250 without VAT.

Overall, the waste contract across the council region is valued at £25,936,170, including VAT, or £21,613,475 without VAT.

Companies can tender for the entire contract or the separate lots within it.

The contract/contracts will run for a two-year period from February 2026, but the council says it has the discretion to extend each lot contract for three further periods of twelve months each.