Councillor condemns illegal disposal of live stock

MID Ulster Councillor Kevin McElvogue has condemned the actions of those responsible for the illegal disposal of numerous animal carcasses in the Terrenew Lane area just outside Castlecaulfied.

In what Mr McElvogue described as a ‘disgraceful’ and ‘unacceptable act’, the remains of numerous farm animals were discovered in the area this week.

“Many members of the public walk along the road,” said Mr McElvogue.

Advertisement

“In fact, it was a woman and a young child who informed me of this particular case, and it certainly wasn’t a pleasant experience for them to have to endure.”

Mr McElvogue further commented on the impact that such actions have on the environment.

“This sort of thing could have a serious impact in regards to water pollution and another frustrating factor surrounding these actions is that Linergy, who deal with the disposal of animal carcasses safely, are situated only three our four miles up the road.”