Dance with Dylan in Dungannon this weekend

ULSTER based dance artist Dylan Quinn has invited the people of Dungannon to dance with him at his travelling Dance Corner as it hits County Tyrone this Saturday (August 9).

Having just commenced the second leg of his nine county tour, Dylan will now travel to 11 locations throughout Tyrone, Derry, Down and Fermanagh throughout the month of August.

Keep an eye out for Dylan this Saturday in Dungannon as he welcomes everyone to participate in his pop-up Dance Corner!

The event will take place from 12-4pm and is free to attend. Make sure and follow #DanceCorner for more information on where to find him when the big day arrives.

This custom-built Dance Corner designed and constructed by local artist Jon Kelly brings an exciting and innovative dance experience to people outside of conventional spaces, and in their locality.

Dylan is encouraging people from the locality to dance with him in the Dance Corner for 5 minutes, or for the whole afternoon, before he packs up and moves on to his next destination.

In the Dance Corner – a commission by Luail – Ireland’s National Dance Company in partnership with Maiden Voyage Dance – Dylan will invite people of all abilities and backgrounds to meet him in this purpose-built space, to dance, move or just be together.

Speaking about the project, Dylan Quinn said, “I am delighted to be presenting Dance Corner and really looking forward to touring the wonderful province of Ulster to meet and dance with people from across the nine counties.

“Dance Corner was an idea I had many years ago in which I wanted to create a social dance space in every town, village and city that would offer an inclusive ‘Dance Corner’ for people from all walks of life to connect and feel good by dancing together, kind of like a free water fountain but with dance rather than water.

“I am extremely pleased and proud to have been commissioned by Luail as part of To This I Belong project and to be able to bring the Dance Corner to life.”