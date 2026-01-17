Dermot remembered as a ‘hardworking family man’

MOURNERS congregated at the Sacred Heart Church in Omagh today (Saturday) to celebrate the life of Dermot Montague who was remembered as a hard-working chef who cherished his family.

Mr Montague passed away peacefully on Thursday in Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Leading the service, Fr Malachy Gallagher described him as a well-known Omagh man who worked hard to provide a wholesome, secure future for his family.

“Dermot worked in the Knock Na Moe Castle Hotel where he met Gwen at one of their popular roller discos.,” said Fr Gallagher.

“They married in 1983 and had four children and four grandchildren.”

Fr Gallagher further recalled how Mr Montague worked as a chef in several places through the years, most notably McCullagh’s Centra on the Campsie Road.

“He worked in McCullagh’s for nearly 25 years,” Fr Gallagher continued.

“It was a home from home to him and he worked with a great team.

“He was a hard worker and it is clear from the guard of honour which we seen today that he was very much loved in his place of work.”

Concluding, Fr Gallagher summed Mr Montague up as a ‘great family man’ who cherished his family.

Following his passing on Thursday, a spokesperson of behalf of Centra Campsie took to social media, where they remembered Mr Montague as a huge part of the team who played a central role in running the kitchen.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our colleague and friend, Dermote Montague,” they said.

“Dermot worked here in Centra Campsie for nearly 25 years and was a huge part of our team.

“He played a central role in running the kitchen long before many of us arrived and his hard work, dedication, and presence will never be forgotten.

“Dermot was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of working with him.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Dermot’s family, friends, and all who knew him.

“Rest in peace, Dermot.”

As a mark of respect the shop remained closed on Saturday for the duration of Mr Montague’s funeral, with the Deli where worked remaining closed for the whole day.

Following the Requiem mass, Mr Montague was laid to rest in Drumragh Cemetery.

A son of the Late Thomas and Philomena, Mr Montague will be very deeply missed by his loving wife Gwen, his children Ryan, Mark, Lisa (Stephen) and Leanne, his grandchildren Mary-Kate, Lucy, Tiarnan and Sean, and his brothers Brendan (Anna) and Patrick (Esther).