Dromore man admits removing neighbour’s fake security camera

A DROMORE man has been given a suspended jail sentence after taking down a neighbour’s ‘imitation security camera’.

Bosco McCann (48), of Fairview Gardens, was charged with criminal damage and making a threat to damage property.

At Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday, McCann pleaded guilty to the offences.

The court heard that, on December 30, 2023, the injured party reported that McCann had damaged his property.

He claimed that McCann went up a pole with a cable and removed his camera, which was also caught on CCTV.

The court heard that compensation of £100 was sought by the complainant.

Defence solicitor Michael Fahy told the court that his client, who lived alone, was a ‘vulnerable’ man with alcohol issues.

He added that McCann had no previous record for this type of offending.

District Judge Conor Heaney asked if a probation order would help McCann, however Mr Fahy said that it would only ‘set him up to fail’, noting McCann’s lack of driving licence and struggles.

Noting that the custody threshold had been passed, the judge sentenced McCann to two months in custody, which he then suspended for 18 months.

McCann was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation.