Scooter driver narrowly avoided hitting walkers in Cookstown

A COOKSTOWN man who carelessly drove an electric scooter with no license or insurance, narrowly avoiding a collision with pedestrians has been disqualified from driving and handed a fine.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday was Henrique Da Conceicao Santos (25) of Burn Road, Cookstown.

The court heard that the incident took place on May 11 when Santos drove the electric scooter on a footpath in the Burn Road area of the town.

Upon turning onto James Street, he narrowly avoided a collision with numerous pedestrians on the path.

Police approached Santos but struggled to communicate with him due to a language barrier.

On May 27, police carried out a notebook interview with Santos who pleaded guilty to the offence and informed the court that he is no longer in possession of the scooter.

District Judge Rafferty disqualified Santos from driving for six months and handed him a total of £450 in fines.