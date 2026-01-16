Staff member racially abused at Tesco store in Dungannon

A DUNGANNON man who attempted to steal alcohol from a supermarket and racially abused a member of staff has been handed a suspended sentence and order to carry out community service.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court today was Seamus Maughan (23) of Earls Court.

The court heard that on Wednesday, August 13 at approximately 5pm, police received a report of antisocial behaviour at the Tesco store in Dungannon.

Upon arriving at the scene, a member of staff informed police that Maughan had been refused service after failing to provide identification proving he was over 18.

Maughan then tried to leave the store with the alcohol in his possession and when a security guard intervened, Maughan assaulted and racially abused him.

A shift manager and customer told police they felt threatened by Maughan’s behaviour.

Maughan was arrested and taken to hospital due to his erratic behaviour where he further became aggressive to hospital staff.

Upon being taking into police custody, it was noted that Maughan seemed agitated.

A defence solicitor told the court that Maughan had limited recollection of the events as he was ‘very intoxicated’.

It was further noted that Maughan had two suspended sentences for previous offences, but his solicitor requested credit for his early guilty plea, further stating that he plays an essential role in caring for his mother.

District Judge Rafferty described Maughan’s behaviour as ‘disgraceful’ and noted that he had a relevant record to be handed a custodial sentence.

Maughan was ordered to carry out 150 hours community service and handed an 18 month suspended sentence, with Judge Rafferty informing him that if he fails to engage, he will be sent to prison.