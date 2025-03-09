Emergency services in attendance at major incident in Cookstown

Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene of a major incident in Cookstown.
Police, Ambulance, Air Ambulance and First Response are at the scene in the Fairhill area of the town.
No further details are available at this time.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)