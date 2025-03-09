This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Emergency services in attendance at major incident in Cookstown

  • 9 March 2025
Emergency services in attendance at major incident in Cookstown
Jarlath CowanBy Jarlath Cowan - 9 March 2025
Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene of a major incident in Cookstown.

Police, Ambulance, Air Ambulance and First Response are at the scene in the Fairhill area of the town.

No further details are available at this time.

