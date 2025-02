POLICE have launched a murder investigation following the death of a Strabane man who was attacked at a house in Beechmount Village on Monday morning.

31-year-old father of two Stephen Holmes, who was hospitalised following the attack where he had remained in critical condition, passed away today (Saturday) as a result of his injuries.

A statement issued by the PSNI said, “Police received a report at approximately 3.15am on Monday, February 3 that a man, aged in his 30s, was seriously assaulted in the Beechmount Village area of Strabane.

“The victim has been named as 31-year-old Stephen Holmes from the Strabane area.

“Mr Holmes, who was in a critical condition in hospital, sadly passed away today, Saturday, February 8 as a result of his injuries.

“Charges concerning a 31-year-old man who appeared before Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 6 in connection with the investigation, will now be reviewed by officers.”

Following the news of Mr Holmes’ passing, Derry City and Strabane District Councillor Jason Barr said he was ‘devastated’ for Mr Holmes’ family and friends.

“An unimaginable grief this family will have to endure to no fault of their own,” said Cllr Barr.

“My sincere heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Stephen, his mum, dad, brothers and sisters, his two sons, family circle and many friends.

“Keep Stephen’s family in your prayers that justice will be served.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Boggs commented on the sadness felt by those who knew Mr Holmes.

“My deepest sympathies go to Stepgen Holmes’ family and friends as they come to terms with his tragic loss,” said Cllr Boggs.

“The outpouring of messages is testament to the sadness being felt across Strabane by those who loved and knew Stephen.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”