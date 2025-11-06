Final preparations for remembrance services in Tyrone

PREPARATIONS are well underway for Remembrance parades across Tyrone this weekend.

On Sunday, Royal British Legion (RBL) branches will be hosting parades across the district to pay respects to the lives lost during the world wars.

Assembly will be forming up in Omagh at 8.30am for inspection by Deputy Lord Lieutenant Emer Murnaghan MBE and High Sheriff Alan Duncan.

Omagh RBL chairman Derek Shields said, “All youth organisations are welcome to attend and may bring their standards if they wish.”

The parade will step off at 9.10am towards the Omagh Academy for a service before making way to the Cenotaph for the Act of Remembrance at 11am.

After the wreath laying, the parade will return to the Omagh RBL for refreshments.

Mr Shields encourages all to attend for the ‘important opportunity’ to honour the fallen and reflect on the sacrifices made for freedom.

Motorists are being advice of expected traffic delays on Sunday as a result of Remembrance Day services.

A spokesperson for police in the Derry & Strabance district said there will be remembrance services in Donemana, Newtownstewart, Strabane and Castlederg

“Please be aware of some possible impact on traffic. Police will be deployed to assist with any traffic issues that arise,” said the spokesperson.

“Between 8.45am and 9.15am, a service and wreath laying ceremony will take place at the War Memorial on Derry Road in Strabane.

“In Newtownstewart, between 9.30am and 10.30am, there will be a wreath laying ceremony and parade. The parade leaves from Dublin Street at 9.30am. The return parade is from 12 to 12.30.

“In Castlederg, from 2.30pm, there will be a parade with participants moving off from Albert Street carpark for a wreath laying ceremony and an Act of Remembrance in The Diamond. The return parade will be from 4.30pm to 5pm.

“In Donemana, there will be a parade leaving at 2.30pm from Allen Park. The return parade is scheduled for 4pm to return to Allen Park.”