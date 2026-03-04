The Fintona woman who turned her baking passion into a new career

AFTER more than 27 years in aviation, Karen Dodds from Fintona has successfully retrained in cookery at the age of 46 and launched her own business.

A change in medical circumstances prompted Karen to reassess her career and pursue her long-standing passion for cooking and baking at South West College (SWC).

Keen to gain formal qualifications, she enrolled at the college, completing Level 2 in Professional Cookery and Patisserie and General Confectionery before progressing to Level 3 to refine her skills.

She has since set up Meadowclere Cookery School.

Karen said: “Although I could cook and bake prior to attending SWC, I wanted to expand my knowledge and gain recognised qualifications. Going back to college at 46 was certainly challenging, especially coming from such a different background, but it has been incredibly rewarding.”

Karen praised the support she received from her lecturers.

“Claire and Stephen have guided me throughout this journey. Without them, I don’t believe I would have developed the skills, knowledge or credibility needed to start my own food-based business. They are outstanding and incredibly supportive.”

Armed with new qualifications and confidence, Karen established the cookery school in Fintona. Her home-based cookery school aims to share her passion for food while inspiring others to develop their culinary skills.

As she continues her Level 3 studies, Karen hopes to further grow her business and expand the range of experiences she can offer.