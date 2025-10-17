Footage released shows Noah Donohoe on the night he went missing

CCTV footage has been released showing 14-year-old Noah Donohoe leaving his home in the early hours of the morning before returning barefoot and without his headphones on the day he went missing.

Coroner Mr Justice Rooney has asked anyone with further information about his whereabouts or what happened to his belongings on the day to come forward.

The footage shows the south Belfast teenager in the Ormeau Road area walking towards Queen’s University. He was then seen making his way through Fitzroy Avenue towards his home.

Advertisement

Following the release of the footage, Noah’s mother Fiona questioned why it wasn’t released sooner.

In a social media post she said, “As you can imagine this is beyond difficult but it needs to be shared.

“Why was it not release the week Noah went missing?

“Let’s not forget, the existence of this CCTV footage was leaked on Twitter.”

An inquest into the Noah’s death, that was expected to take place in November, was recently postponed until 2026.