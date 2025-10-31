Former Omagh doctor remembered for his kindness to patients

A FORMER Omagh doctor has been remembered as a ‘true gentleman’ and a dedicated physician following his passing.

Dr Oliver Hinds, a respected GP who served the Omagh community for many years, passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home in Belfast on Monday, October 20.

His remains were reposed at O’Kane Bros Funeral Home on the Drumnakilly Road, Omagh, before being brought to John Smith Funeral Home in Portaferry. Requiem Mass was held in St Patrick’s Church, Ballygalget, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Advertisement

Before training as a doctor and a surgeon, Dr Hinds worked in the building trade.

During the service, a stethoscope and a hammer were placed on the altar to symbolise these elements of his working life.

Fr Feargal McGrady, Portaferry parish priest, recalled Dr Hinds’ remarkable journey and the esteem in which he was held.

“Oliver left school early and went into building, but later returned to education to become a doctor and surgeon,” he said.

“He often joined us for our Christmas dinners for senior citizens and always brought something special.

“So much of his life and friendships were made in Omagh, and it is a privilege to celebrate his life back home in Ballygalget.”

Fr McGrady also recalled a memorable talk Dr Hinds once gave on the crucifixion from a doctor’s perspective.

Advertisement

“It was one of the most inspiring talks I’ve ever heard… not just because of his knowledge, but because of how deeply he believed it himself.”

Tributes have since poured in from former patients and friends in Omagh.

Laura McGlinn recalled how Dr Hinds saved her life as a child: “He carried me to the ambulance himself and visited me in hospital and at home. A very kind and thoughtful man.”

Pauline Heaney described him as ‘a true friend who we had lots of fun with at the show jumping’, while Jacqui Starrs added, “He was such a gentleman and an excellent doctor who always had time for a conversation.”

Dr Hinds is survived by his wife Mary, children and grandchildren.