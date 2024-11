Local people are being urged to be cautious of any calls, texts or emails claiming to offer them the opportunity to avail of government grants, funding or benefits.

Recently, many people across the county have received messages that purport to come from an official government source, encouraging members of the public to secure their ‘winter heating subsidy’.

Omagh Town Councillor Barry McElduff has received a number of queries from concerned constituents questioning the legitimacy of these messages.

“I have been made aware of a message, and others like it, that has been doing the rounds recently. A few correctly incredulous people sent it to me and asked that I disseminate a warning as widely as possible. There is no place in our society for this sort fraudulent activity, especially when it is designed to target older people in our communities.”

The particular message referred to read, “The winter heating subsidy benefit plan provided by the government reminds you: November is about to begin the severe cold period of this winter. The local council will decide to issue you a winter heating subsidy. If you can receive our information to prove that you meet the conditions for receiving it, there is no age limit for this subsidy plan. You can apply in the link Once you apply, we will review and issue it as soon as possible without affecting your receipt of other benefits. https://shorturl.at/ecwRm?_k=NWor_ Thank you for your support to the UK Government.”

If you receive this message or another that you believe may be a scam, please report it to the PSNI.