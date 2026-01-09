Fundraising and fierce rugby in memory of Strabane man Cricky

THE annual Cricky Hamilton Memorial Cup has calebrated the life of the late Christy ‘Cricky’ Hamilton while also raising vital funds for Strabane Rugby Club.

This year’s event combined heartfelt remembrance with fierce competition, as the Married Men narrowly defeated the Singles 14–12 in a thrilling encounter.

Captains Jason McKnight (Married Men) and Simon McSparron (Singles) led from the front in a physical, committed match. The Singles opened the scoring with Tom McGiloway crashing over for the first try, leaving them 5–0 ahead. A superb try-saving tackle from Alistair Gore kept the contest finely balanced before half-time.

The second half saw momentum swing in favour of the Married Men. Neville McGee crossed the line, converted by the versatile Gary Smith, before Michael McMenamin’s try – converted by Simon Maxwell – put the Married Men 14–5 ahead. A late penalty try for the Singles set up a tense finish, but determined defence ensured the Married Men held on for a narrow 14–12 victory.

Beyond the action on the pitch, the day highlighted the incredible community support for the club. Lucas and the South African team ran a barbecue, while hot drinks were served from the new Bradley Way facilities — a first glimpse of the future home for the event. Hundreds of supporters turned out, creating a fantastic atmosphere.

A particularly standout contribution came from Eva Hamilton, who – with help from her granny – crocheted and sold butterflies on the day, raising an impressive £710 toward the fundraising total.

Evening celebrations moved to Strabane Cricket Club, with live music from Justin McGurk. The Cricky Hamilton Memorial Cup was presented by Winston Hunter alongside the Hamilton family, in a fitting tribute to Cricky.

Auctions and donations on the day raised a significant sum to support the club’s ambition to develop Bradley Way and continue building rugby in the community. In all, it was an event full of competition, remembrance, generosity, and pride – one everyone is already looking forward to next year.