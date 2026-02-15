GALLERY: Gerry Tully performs Christy Moore songs in Coalisland

ADDING his own unique touch to the deeply-respected music of Christy Moore, Gerry Tully’s concert in Coalisland on Valentine’s Day proved that a love for the Irish folk legend is still well-and-truly alive.

Christy Moore’s music is iconic in Irish folk, known for his powerful storytelling, political edge, and emotional resonance, and Gerry Tully honours these qualities in his interpretations.

Having spent 40 years playing and singing, Gerry’s warm and emotive voice at the Craic Theatre lent itself beautifully to Moore’s repertoire. Indeed, his smooth tone has an aged timbre and plenty of emotional texture in songs like‘ ’Ride On’ or ‘The Voyage’. In songs like ‘Ordinary Man’, which carries a weighty social message, Gerry’s voice brought out an accurate, sentiment. It infused emotion into every line, ensuring that the themes of struggle and resilience remain as potent as ever.

Moore’s songs feature simple yet effective guitar arrangements which Mr Tully faithfully recreated in Coalisland with the same intricate, rhythmic style. This was particularly noticeable in songs like ‘Black is the Colour’ or ‘Nancy Spain’, where his delicate touch on guitar enhanced the emotional weight of the lyrics.

His interpretations are thoughtful, approaching each one with a clear understanding of its themes, whether it’s the political driven, ‘Viva La Quinta Brigada’ or the wistfulness of ‘The Cliffs of Dooneen’, Gerry knows the music.

Gerry Tully’s performances of Christy Moore songs are always a heartfelt tribute to one of Ireland’s greatest folk artists while staying true to the spirit of the originals.

More ‘craic’ at the theatre

If it is drama featuring fantastic local performers that you love, don’t miss ‘I Love You, Mum – Promise I Won’t Die’ taking place at the Craic on March 6 and March 7 at 7.30pm.

A Craic Theatre Production, this powerful play tells the true story of Daniel Spargo-Mabbs, a 16-year-old who died after taking MDMA at an illegal rave.

The play uses the words of Daniel’s family and friends to depict the events leading up to his death, the impact on those around him, and the aftermath.

Also keep an eye out for 'Called Out', a hard-hitting Craic Theatre Production which addresses and highlights male misogyny which is coming to the Coalisland theatre at the end of March.

And get ready for 'Rock of Ages: The Musical', another Craic Theatre Production, which will be running for a whopping 10 days.

This five-time Tony Award-nominated musical, taking place from April 16 to April 26, features all your favorite ‘80s rock anthems and power ballads, including: ‘Every Rose Has It’s Thorn,’ ‘I Wanna Know What Love Is,’ ‘Here I Go Again,’ ‘Don’t Stop Believin’, and more!

