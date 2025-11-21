Holy Handpass: Pope Leo snags Tyrone jersey

A LOCAL film producer who threw a Tyrone GAA jersey at Pope Leo XIV during a visit to Rome this week has praised the pontiff for his ‘great catch’.

Aidan Gallagher, from Tattyreagh, delivered a personalised jersey with ‘Leo 14’ printed on the back and explained how the incident turned out to be a ‘great marketing ploy’ as he promotes his latest project.

Aidan also noted ‘the sacredness’ of the number 14 jersey.

“It’s a precious thing,” said Mr Gallagher. “Some great men have worn the number 14 jersey in the past, including Frank McGuigan and Peter Canavan.

“We were actually supposed to meet with Pope Leo, however, that opportunity was missed so we thought we would do something fun and have a bit of craic instead.”

Mr Gallagher, who is currently in Rome promoting his latest documentary series ‘The Kingship of Christ’, said the idea came from his colleague and friend Joe Passmore.

“Joe came up with the idea to put ‘Leo 14’ on the back of the jersey,” he explained.

“It was personalised for him and over all, it was a great marketing strategy for the documentary.

“It was a bit more theatrical than the original plan to hand it over to him, but even the guys surrounding him had a bit of a laugh about it.”

Aidan praising the Pope’s sharp reflexes saying, “We have been told he was a bit of a sportsman and his skills were very telling. He grabbed it pretty well and realised the fun in it.”

On Tuesday, ‘The Kingship of Christ’, a four part series which was produced by Aidan and Joe was shown in the Vatican Cinema.

Mr Gallagher said that by throwing the jersey towards the pope and catching the incident on video, they hoped to appeal to a younger audience following what he described as ‘a bit of joviality’.