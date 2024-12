Police are trying to find the owner of a sum of cash found in Omagh.

The bundle of money was handed into the local police station by a member of the public yesterday evening.

The PSNI are now trying to locate the owner and get the money back to them.

A police spokesperson said: “Should this belong to you or you know who it belongs to please contact police on 101 and quote reference 1525 of 20th December.”