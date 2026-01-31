‘Jock’ remembered as a ‘decent fellow’ who was ‘deeply loved’

MOURNERS gathered at St Patrick’s Church, Clonoe this morning (Saturday) for the Requiem Mass of Gerard ‘Jock’ Rafferty who passed away on Wednesday following a tragic accident in the Clonoe area.

Describing the service as ‘bitter sweet’, Cannon Benny Fee described Mr Rafferty as a man who was ‘deeply loved’, with loved ones having come from as far as Dublin, Galway and England to pay their respects.

Ahead of the service, a guard of honour was formed outside the Church by the staff of Lynch’s Spar, Clonoe where the accident took place on Wednesday.

Addressing the congregation, Canon Fee said they had gathered for three good reason – to be with Mr Rafferty’s family, to sympathise with all who mourn him, and to be ‘a people of prayer’.

“Little did we know last Saturday where we would be this Saturday,” said Canon Fee.

“Life is fragile and precious, and the overflowing congregation today speaks louder than words ever could.

“You have all done Jock proud and he deserves it all.”

Symbols of Mr Rafferty’s life were presented to the alter by his grandchildren, including a Maghery GAC jersey and a football, which Canon Fee described a reminder of Mr Rafferty’s days when he played for the Armagh based club.

Further gifts included a trowel – a symbol of Mr Rafferty’s time as a bricklayer, and a bingo book, with Canon Fee noting that Mr Rafferty would attend bingo in Ardboe every Friday night.

Following Mr Rafferty’s tragic passing on Wednesday, Canon Fee paid tribute to him in a video posted on social media.

“A terrible shadow is hanging over the parish with the sudden, shocking death of dear Jock,” he said.

“A fine, good man, he was a decent fellow who came from a big familt across the river in Maghery.

“He came here because he spied one of Pat and Mary-Ellen Quinn’s daughters – the lovely Susan.

“Jock was so good to Susan, looking after her, particularly in her dementia, he was always there for her.

“I’m thinking of all of Jock’s people, all the Rafferty’s and his great, big extended family.

“I’m also thinking of all who did what they would on Wednesday following such a tragic, freak accident.

“They tried to do what they could in a time when they could do nothing.”

Tributes to Mr Rafferty poured in following his sudden passing, with a spokesperson on behalf of Maghery GAC stating, “All in our club were deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Jock Rafferty, coming so soon after the loss of his sister, Marie.

“Jock was a close family member to many of our members and will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

“His tragic death reminds us of the fragility of life and of Jock’s own happy, positive attitude towards it.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this very difficult time.

“May they find strength and comfort in the love and support of those around them.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

A much loved father to Shauna, Caoimhe and Niamh, and a cherished grandfather to his eight grandchildren, Mr Rafferty was laid to rest following the service in St Brigid’s Cemetery, Brocagh.