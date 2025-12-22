Tyrone’s ‘Karate Man’ remembered for lifelong dedication

AN expert karate coach has been remembered for his ‘discipline and commitment’.
Michael McGlade (60), originally from Cannondale but living in Drumquin, died peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital last Wednesday (December 17), surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband of Marian and devoted father to Kathryn, Emma, Chloe and Aoife.
Mr McGlade was also the much-loved son of Alice and the late John Joe, and brother to Felix, Ignatius, Jacqueline Convey and Eileen Haigney, and the late Maureen, Una and Geraldine.
Requiem Mass for the father-of-four was held in Sacred Heart Church in Omagh on Friday morning.
Before the Mass started, Sean Curran, a close friend, told the church about Mr McGlade’s life of sporting competition.
“Even though I’ve known Mickey for over 45 years, I’ve learned a lot about him in the last couple of days. (Like) I did not know that he was Cannondale’s skateboard champion in 1978 – he kept that to himself,” Mr Curran laughed.
He described Mr McGlade as the ‘fittest and strongest’ athlete in the local area, citing his numerous sporting ventures.
Mr Curran explained, “Everybody knows Mickey as ‘the Karate Man’ and he was passionate about it all of his life. It is probably one of the reasons we became such good friends. Mickey started training at the age of 15 with Paul and Jess and quickly became one of the top karate competitors in Ireland.
“He won countless Northern Ireland and Irish titles for fighting and kata, later competing in the world and European championships, where he got a bronze medal,” he said.
Mr Curran added, “We’re all shocked at Mickey’s passing; perhaps because he was one of the fittest and strongest athletes in our midst. I’ve never known anyone who trained as much. He was one of the most skilful martial artists about and was a warrior through and through.
“Yet he was one of the nicest and kindest people you could ever meet. He worked in personnel all of his life. His work colleges talk about his fairness and compassion. He recently joined the local triathlon club and members talked about his ‘infectious smile’ and, of course, the strength of his legs on the bike.”
Following the Requiem Mass, Mr McGlade’s remains were interred at St Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh.
