Kids at Omagh school give ‘hope’ to children in poor countries

AS Team Hope launches its fifteenth annual Christmas Shoebox Appeal, pupils and staff at Arvalee School have become the first in Tyrone to donate to the campaign, which delivers gifts to children living in poverty across the world.

The initiative has special local ties this year: Castlederg woman Deborah Lowry, who became Team Hope’s CEO last year, has now established a Tyrone collection centre in Omagh, with around a dozen volunteers helping to gather and sort shoeboxes for distribution in the run-up to Christmas.

“It seemed no coincidence that my first shoebox distribution last year was to a special school in Romania, and this year’s was Arvalee,” said Ms Lowry.

“The children of Arvalee, despite their additional needs, are reaching out with kindness to others. The school has a wonderful spirit and energy.”

Explaining how to take part, Ms Lowry said each box should contain the ‘four Ws’ — something to wash with, something to wear, something to write with, and something to make a child say ‘wow!’

Shoeboxes can be donated locally at Whites of Omagh on Bridge Street, or participants can build a box online via www.teamhope.ie.